About Global Contact Pastors 2017 Cities
Research Faith & Christianity

Jesus: Man, Myth or God?

Infographics in Faith & Christianity • April 13, 2017

Easter is upon us, and with all the iconography of chocolate eggs and marshmallow bunnies, it would be easy to forget that the single most significant Christian holiday is about more than an egg hunt. Has the desacralization of Easter extended to its central figure? As churchgoers pick out their best pastels, we wanted to take a closer look at how U.S. adults see and relate to Jesus. Given America’s increasingly tenuous connection to Christianity, some tend to see him as simply a good and likeable teacher. But, as the infographic below shows, most Americans not only hold favorable views of Christ, but also maintain a commitment to Jesus that’s still important in their lives today.

Comment on this research and follow our work:
Twitter: @davidkinnaman | @roxyleestone | @barnagroup
Facebook: Barna Group

About the Research
Interviews with U.S. adults included 2005 web-based and phone surveys conducted among a representative sample of adults over the age of 18 in each of the 50 United States. The survey was conducted between August 25 and September 10 of 2014. The sampling error for this study is plus or minus 3 percentage points, at the 95% confidence level. Minimal statistical weighting was used to calibrate the sample to known population percentages in relation to demographic variables.

About Barna
Barna research is a private, non-partisan, for-profit organization under the umbrella of the Issachar Companies. Located in Ventura, California, Barna Group has been conducting and analyzing primary research to understand cultural trends related to values, beliefs, attitudes and behaviors since 1984.

© Barna Group, 2017

Related

Most Americans Believe in Supernatural Healing

September 29, 2016 • Faith & Christianity

The topic of physical healing is one of the more contested in the church today. Though scripture is full of accounts of the miraculous, the topic tends to be fairly divisive. Barna asked American adults their beliefs, practices and experiences related to supernatural physical healing.

Meet the "Spiritual but Not Religious"

April 6, 2017 • Faith & Christianity

“I’m spiritual but not religious.” You’ve heard it—maybe even said it—before. But what does it actually mean? In this second part of a two-part series on faith outside the church, Barna takes a close look at the segment of the American population who are “spiritual but not religious.” Who are they? What do they believe? How do they live out their spirituality daily?

Meet Those Who “Love Jesus but Not the Church”

March 30, 2017 • Faith & Christianity

We live in a rapidly secularizing American culture. But even though fewer are going to church, many still believe in God and practice faith outside its walls. In this first of a two-part exploration of faith and spirituality outside the church, we look at those who “love Jesus but not the church.”

