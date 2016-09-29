Jesus: Man, Myth or God?

Easter is upon us, and with all the iconography of chocolate eggs and marshmallow bunnies, it would be easy to forget that the single most significant Christian holiday is about more than an egg hunt. Has the desacralization of Easter extended to its central figure? As churchgoers pick out their best pastels, we wanted to take a closer look at how U.S. adults see and relate to Jesus. Given America’s increasingly tenuous connection to Christianity, some tend to see him as simply a good and likeable teacher. But, as the infographic below shows, most Americans not only hold favorable views of Christ, but also maintain a commitment to Jesus that’s still important in their lives today.

About the Research

Interviews with U.S. adults included 2005 web-based and phone surveys conducted among a representative sample of adults over the age of 18 in each of the 50 United States. The survey was conducted between August 25 and September 10 of 2014. The sampling error for this study is plus or minus 3 percentage points, at the 95% confidence level. Minimal statistical weighting was used to calibrate the sample to known population percentages in relation to demographic variables.

About Barna

Barna research is a private, non-partisan, for-profit organization under the umbrella of the Issachar Companies. Located in Ventura, California, Barna Group has been conducting and analyzing primary research to understand cultural trends related to values, beliefs, attitudes and behaviors since 1984.

© Barna Group, 2017

