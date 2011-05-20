How Teens Spend Their After-School Hours

Research
Services
Speaking
Resources
Blog
About Global Contact Pastors 2017 Cities
Back

Research

Barna Group research reveals the cultural and religious trends affecting your life everyday. Discover our newest findings and read the team’s analysis here.

View All Research

Types

Topics

Back

Services

Knowledge to navigate a changing world and advice you can trust to help you take the next steps.

View All Services

Contact Us

If you want more information or are ready to get a quote, let's get started.

Contact Us

What We Do

Back

Speaking

Barna Group offers several highly sought-after speakers for your next conference, seminar or event.

View Speaking

Barna's Speakers

David Kinnaman

President

Roxanne Stone

Editor in Chief

George Barna

Founder

Brooke Hempell

Senior VP, Research

Mark Matlock

Presenter

Contact Us

If you'd like more information about our speakers and their schedules, get in touch!

Contact Us
Back

Resources

Barna Group resources help you understand the times and know what to do next. From books and DVDs to reports and diagnostic tools, a library of resources is just a click away.

View All Resources

Books

Books and monographs allow for a deeper dive into Barna Group's world-class research and analysis on topics like faith trends, leadership and the state of the church.

View All Books

Reports

Barna reports provide useful, actionable, data-driven insights for leaders and decision makers. These publications make the results of major studies available to you in a cost-effective way.

View All Reports

Digital

Electronic copies of some of Barna Group's most popular published research available to take with you on the go.

View All Digital
Back

All Blogs

Dig deeper into our research with cultural analysis and commentary from Barna leaders.

View All Blogs

The Barna Blog

Daily stats, insights and "behind the scenes" notes from the team at Barna.

Read the Blog

Blog Authors

Barna Group

Organization

David Kinnaman

President

Roxanne Stone

Editor in Chief

Topics

Research Culture & Media

How Teens Spend Their After-School Hours

Research Releases in Culture & Media • August 29, 2017

This article is part of Barna’s back-to-school series exploring brand new research on education, from parents’ expectations and college trends to students’ schedules and school violence.

Smartphones are changing the way an entire generation spends their time. Teens (or iGen, as some have named them) have come of age in a world dominated by devices and unfettered access to the web—and it’s dramatically altering their behavior. According to a recent article in The Atlantic, author Jean Twenge shows that although teens are partying and drinking less, they are feeling more depressed and isolated than ever as they spend increasing amounts of time glued to their smartphones.

In his new book, The Tech-Wise Family: Everyday Steps for Putting Technology in Its Proper Place, Andy Crouch explores the important role of the family in helping young people to navigate the demands of current technology. Recent research conducted by Barna for Andy’s book provides some insight into how young people spend their time when they aren’t at school (as reported by their parents), further illustrating the impact of technology on their lives.

Between the school dismissal bell and the call for dinner, how do kids fill their time? If you picture an idyllic afternoon of bike rides, playgrounds and ice cream trucks, think again. These days, it’s almost impossible to imagine an off-the-grid, device-free existence, and this is especially true of children who have come of age in a tech-saturated world. In fact, most of the after-school activities of children involve technology. A significant majority of children (64%) watch television or movies after school, regardless of their age group. More than four in 10 (42%) play video games, but this is much more common among children ages 9–12 (48%) and 13–17 (49%). More than one-quarter (27%) spend their free time on social media or texting with friends, though this is primarily an activity among the 13–17 age group (48%). Half as many 9–12 year olds (25%) do the same, as well as only 13 percent of those eight or younger. One in four (25%) spend time browsing online, another activity dominated by teens.

Most of the after-school activities of children involve technology. Click To Tweet

Screen time is not the only activity that consumes the afternoon and evening hours for children. In fact, the most common activity for any child is still doing homework (65%) (though certainly this now sometimes requires engagement with technology) and watching television or movies (64%). The third most common activity is interacting with family members, an after-school reality for over half (56%) of American children. But unsurprisingly, teenagers (54%) and 9–12 year olds (57%), having formed more non-familial relationships, are less likely to spend time with their family than the two younger age groups (60% of 5–8 year olds and 69% of those under the age of five). Around four in 10 kids (39%) engage in some kind of informal play or activity, an activity those under 5 do twice as much as teenagers (56% compared to 28%). Reading books beyond schoolwork is still fairly popular (32%)—but mostly among those without schoolwork (42% under age 5). Activities outside the house like extracurricular activities or classes (25%), playing organized sports (23%) or hanging out with friends (22%) are much less common. The least common of all after-school activities is reading the Bible/devotions/prayer (8%), but this is much more commonly reported among parents who identify as Christians (9%) than non-Christians (3%). Unsurprisingly, it’s also a popular after-school activity for families with practicing Christian parents (12%).

The most common after-school activity for any child is still doing homework (65%). Click To Tweet

Reclaiming real life in a world of devices.

The life-stage of parents has an understandably acute effect on the after-school activities of their children. For example, younger parents—those in their 20s—are less likely than middle-aged parents to report their children doing more traditional activities like homework (40% compared to 77% among parents in their 40s), playing organized sports (11% compared to 27% among parents in their 40s) or doing extracurricular activities or classes (13% compared to 35% among parents in their 40s). They are also less likely to report activity directly involving technology like playing video games (30% compared to 48% among parents in their 40s), being online other than for homework (17% compared to 29% among parents in their 40s) or spending time on social media or texting with friends (8% compared to 33% among parents in their 40s). The only activity younger parents are more likely to report is informal play or activity (48% compared to 35% among parents in their 40s). This makes sense for one obvious reason: Children of parents in their 20 are almost guaranteed to be pre-teen, and most would be either toddlers or preschoolers. Therefore activities like doing homework and playing organized sports or interacting with devices and technology are much less common (or in some cases non-existent) at these ages, when informal play or activity is more frequent. It will be interesting, however, to see how these families of Millennial parents incorporate other activities—or digital devices—as the children begin school or become teens.

Read The Tech-Wise Family for more insight into “the proper place for technology” as well as a series of practical nudges, disciplines and choices that can help you and your family keep technology in its proper place.

What the Research Means
“The best and richest experiences of learning, it turns out, are embodied ones,” notes Andy Crouch in The Tech-Wise Family. “They require and build on physical experience and activity. This begins with the most basic things typical children learn in their first years of life. They learn, beautifully, awkwardly, and sometimes hilariously, all the aspects of living in a body.”

“As we go on to learn more complex and abstract things,” says Crouch, “the body continues to play an important role. At the most basic level, everything we learn is encoded in chemical and electrical connections between neurons in our brains. Cognitive scientists observe that the physical act of reading a book, with its bound pages, helps strengthen the learning of the concepts inside. Likewise, physically taking notes with a pen or pencil on paper—the act of forming physical letters by hand, with the twists and turns of the letter forms and the accumulating fatigue and need for rest—turns out to aid memorization and learning, even if we never consult the notes again.”

“The truth is that our children,” continues Crouch, “just like us, will spend far too much of their lives tethered to glowing rectangles. We owe them, at the very minimum, early years of real, embodied, difficult, rewarding learning, the kind that screens cannot provide. And that is why a family that cares about developing wisdom and courage will exert every effort to avoid the thin simplicity of screens in the first years of life.”

Comment on this research and follow our work:
Twitter: @davidkinnaman | @roxyleestone | @barnagroup
Facebook: Barna Group

About the Research
In partnership with Andy Crouch, Barna Group conducted a public opinion survey among 1,021 U.S. parents, nationally representative of parents with children ages 4–17 who live in their home at least 50 percent of the time. The survey was conducted in January and February of 2016. The sampling error for this study is plus or minus 3 percentage points, at the 95% confidence level. Minimal statistical weighting was used to calibrate the sample to known population percentages in relation to demographic variables.

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

About Barna
Barna research is a private, non-partisan, for-profit organization under the umbrella of the Issachar Companies. Located in Ventura, California, Barna Group has been conducting and analyzing primary research to understand cultural trends related to values, beliefs, attitudes and behaviors since 1984.

© Barna Group, 2017

If you would like to receive free e-mail notification of the release of each update on the latest research findings from Barna Group, you may subscribe to this free service below:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Highlights

Related

How Technology is Influencing Families

May 20, 2011 • Family & Kids

The digital age is affecting more than how America communicates. It is also shaping parent-child relationships in striking new ways. Barna Group recently completed an innovative study including nationwide interviews among parents and 11- to 17-year-olds from the same households, allowing comparisons between the parents and the tweens and teenagers who reside in the same home.

Andy Crouch on Becoming a Tech-Wise Family

May 1, 2017 • Family & Kids

Media Habits in the Age of “Fake News”

April 27, 2017 • Culture & Media

The media world is rapidly changing, and traditional news organizations are struggling to find their footing. But what role does news media continue to play in informing the public? Which outlets are earning trust (and clicks)? And what do Americans make of “fake news?” Drawing from a number of Barna studies, we take a look at this complex media moment in history.

Your cart
Close
Resources
Clear Cart
Total
Shipping and discount codes are added at checkout.